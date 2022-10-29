Year-To-Date, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Price Has Decrease -21.60%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 6.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the DB share is $16.70, that puts it down -70.41 from that peak though still a striking 26.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $19.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.68 million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $9.80 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.87%, and it has moved by 31.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.56%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 18.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.22 day(s) to cover.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares have gone down -0.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.52% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 62.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.01% per annum.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders own 6.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.72%, with the float percentage being 41.27%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 623 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 117.02 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $898.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.72 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $186.19 million.