Year-To-Date, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Price Has Decrease -38.43%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the CCK share is $130.42, that puts it down -91.48 from that peak though still a striking 3.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.00. The company’s market capitalization is $8.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CCK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.83.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) trade information

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $68.11 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.86%, and it has moved by -15.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.20%. The short interest in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.35, which implies an increase of 26.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CCK is trading at a discount of -61.5% off the target high and -4.24% off the low.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crown Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) shares have gone down -38.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.66% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.90% this quarter and then jump 10.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.34 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.41 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.30%. While earnings are projected to return -223.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.33% per annum.

CCK Dividends

Crown Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crown Holdings Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s Major holders

Crown Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.25%, with the float percentage being 98.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 735 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.76 million shares (or 9.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.37 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 5.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $797.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $461.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.03 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $379.09 million.