What Should You Do With F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) At Current Prices?

During the last session, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s traded shares were 4.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the FNB share is $14.49, that puts it down -0.42 from that peak though still a striking 27.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.48. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $14.43 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.34%, and it has moved by 24.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.18%. The short interest in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is 9.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that F.N.B. Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) shares have gone up 25.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.87% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then jump 26.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $363.74 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $381.56 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return 44.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 17 and January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for F.N.B. Corporation is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

F.N.B. Corporation insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.03%, with the float percentage being 78.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 480 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40.0 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $497.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $437.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 19.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.25 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $127.56 million.