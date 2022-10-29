What Should You Do With Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s traded shares were 3.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $144.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $4.2. The 52-week high for the ADI share is $191.95, that puts it down -32.49 from that peak though still a striking 7.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.48. The company’s market capitalization is $72.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.50 million shares over the past three months.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ADI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.43.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $144.88 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.17%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.99%. The short interest in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $188.70, which implies an increase of 23.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, ADI is trading at a discount of -51.85% off the target high and 3.37% off the low.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Analog Devices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares have gone down -6.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.98% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.30% this quarter and then jump 43.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.05 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.1 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.70%. While earnings are projected to return 5.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.68% per annum.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Analog Devices Inc. is 3.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

Analog Devices Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.38%, with the float percentage being 88.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,796 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 45.29 million shares (or 8.71% of all shares), a total value of $7.48 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.5 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.5 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.9 billion.