Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s traded shares were 5.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the VRRM share is $18.13, that puts it down -5.1 from that peak though still a striking 26.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VRRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $17.25 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.17%, and it has moved by 10.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.00%. The short interest in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is 6.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 13.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, VRRM is trading at a discount of -33.33% off the target high and 1.45% off the low.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verra Mobility Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares have gone up 22.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.84% against -0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.8 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $193.98 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $128.66 million and $154.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.80% and then jump by 25.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 133.00%. While earnings are projected to return 993.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.80% per annum.

VRRM Dividends

Verra Mobility Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Major holders

Verra Mobility Corporation insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.25%, with the float percentage being 106.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.84 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $225.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.4 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $218.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $60.5 million.