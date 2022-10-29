UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Are Up 10.13%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the UWMC share is $7.51, that puts it down -137.66 from that peak though still a striking 10.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $4.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $3.16 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.60%, and it has moved by 10.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.39%. The short interest in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is 19.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.84 day(s) to cover.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UWM Holdings Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares have gone down -14.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.76% against -12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then drop -68.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $448.64 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $424.06 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $484.65 million and $612.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% and then drop by -30.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -98.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.15% per annum.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation insiders own 3.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.59%, with the float percentage being 47.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 9.01% of all shares), a total value of $37.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $5.46 million.