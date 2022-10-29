United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.14% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 9.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.70% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $54.52, that puts it down -24.7 from that peak though still a striking 30.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.54. The company’s market capitalization is $13.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.61 million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. UAL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.05.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) registered a 1.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.70% in intraday trading to $43.72 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.11%, and it has moved by 32.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.98%. The short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 18.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.01, which implies an increase of 15.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, UAL is trading at a discount of -85.27% off the target high and 29.09% off the low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares have gone down -13.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 110.47% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 301.00% this quarter and then jump 181.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.62 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.77 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.64 billion and $8.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.20% and then jump by 43.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 75.90% in 2022.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 17 and January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.00%, with the float percentage being 62.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 703 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.55 million shares (or 12.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.01 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 12.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $577.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.38 million, or about 3.52% of the stock, which is worth about $434.93 million.