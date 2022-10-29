U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.56% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the SLCA share is $21.54, that puts it down -57.34 from that peak though still a striking 36.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 935.19K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SLCA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) registered a -2.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.56% in intraday trading to $13.69 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.78%, and it has moved by 24.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.25%. The short interest in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is 5.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 27.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, SLCA is trading at a discount of -75.31% off the target high and -9.57% off the low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares have gone down -26.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 315.56% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 195.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $353.1 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $269.2 million and $267.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.20% and then jump by 32.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.40%. While earnings are projected to return 75.50% in 2022.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.97%, with the float percentage being 85.10%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.52 million shares (or 16.59% of all shares), a total value of $233.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $95.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.75 million, or about 4.97% of the stock, which is worth about $42.83 million.