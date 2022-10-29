The Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) Stock Dropped 137.56% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.11% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the OBLG share is $2.15, that puts it down -532.35 from that peak though still a striking 61.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $10.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OBLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) registered a 21.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.11% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.14%, and it has moved by 137.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.86%. The short interest in Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) is 39480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 66.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, OBLG is trading at a discount of -194.12% off the target high and -194.12% off the low.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oblong Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oblong Inc. (OBLG) shares have gone down -30.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.62% against 2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.92 million and $3.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -49.70% and then drop by -58.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 75.20% in 2022.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Oblong Inc. insiders own 9.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.05%, with the float percentage being 57.76%. Foundry Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 25.44% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oblong Inc. (OBLG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73548.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $25087.0.