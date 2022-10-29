The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares were 4.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.52% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the MAC share is $22.88, that puts it down -107.81 from that peak though still a striking 32.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

The Macerich Company (MAC) registered a 7.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.52% in intraday trading to $11.01 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.76%, and it has moved by 37.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.20%. The short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is 16.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies a decrease of -0.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, MAC is trading at a discount of -72.57% off the target high and 27.34% off the low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Macerich Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares have gone down -12.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.43% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -106.00% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $214.09 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $212.14 million and $229.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.10%. While earnings are projected to return 104.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.21% per annum.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Macerich Company is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

The Macerich Company insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.04%, with the float percentage being 91.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.36 million shares (or 14.15% of all shares), a total value of $474.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $462.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund owns about 12.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.23 million, or about 4.77% of the stock, which is worth about $128.44 million.