The Current Price For Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the PSX share is $111.28, that puts it down -6.79 from that peak though still a striking 35.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.08. The company’s market capitalization is $48.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Phillips 66 (PSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PSX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Phillips 66 (PSX) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $104.20 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.74%, and it has moved by 29.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.77%. The short interest in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is 10.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $112.00, which implies an increase of 6.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $96.00 and $127.00 respectively. As a result, PSX is trading at a discount of -21.88% off the target high and 7.87% off the low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phillips 66 has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phillips 66 (PSX) shares have gone up 20.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 201.93% against 40.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 681.10% this quarter and then jump 45.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.5 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.4 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.30%. While earnings are projected to return 132.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Phillips 66 is 3.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

Phillips 66 insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.12%, with the float percentage being 72.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,766 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 45.93 million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phillips 66 (PSX) shares are Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select owns about 13.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.67 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $1.09 billion.