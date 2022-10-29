The $99.49 Value Of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s traded shares were 5.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $2.56. The 52-week high for the ABT share is $142.60, that puts it down -43.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $93.25. The company’s market capitalization is $174.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.52 million shares over the past three months.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $99.49 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.66%, and it has moved by 1.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.10%. The short interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is 14.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abbott Laboratories has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares have gone down -12.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.38% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.60% this quarter and then drop -27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.6 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.66 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.70%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Abbott Laboratories is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.55%, with the float percentage being 76.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,354 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 151.29 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $17.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.7 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $4.58 billion.