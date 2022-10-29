The $274.52 Is The Price At Which McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s traded shares were 4.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $274.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.55% or $9.41. The 52-week high for the MCD share is $271.15, that puts it up 1.23 from that peak though still a striking 20.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $217.68. The company’s market capitalization is $198.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.6.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) trade information

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) registered a 3.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.55% in intraday trading to $274.52 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.85%, and it has moved by 17.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.82%. The short interest in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is 6.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $285.47, which implies an increase of 3.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $328.00 respectively. As a result, MCD is trading at a discount of -19.48% off the target high and 8.93% off the low.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that McDonald’s Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares have gone up 10.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.50% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.80% this quarter and then jump 8.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.74 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.6 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.03 billion and $6.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then drop by -6.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.00%. While earnings are projected to return 59.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.79% per annum.

MCD Dividends

McDonald’s Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for McDonald’s Corporation is 6.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s Major holders

McDonald’s Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.62%, with the float percentage being 69.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,367 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 67.0 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $16.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.35 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $4.04 billion.