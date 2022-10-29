Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK)’s Stock Is Up 32.43%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.32% or $2.82. The 52-week high for the SHAK share is $100.85, that puts it down -80.67 from that peak though still a striking 32.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 840.29K shares over the past three months.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SHAK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) registered a 5.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.32% in intraday trading to $55.82 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.03%, and it has moved by 19.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.99%. The short interest in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is 4.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.16, which implies a decrease of -1.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $69.00 respectively. As a result, SHAK is trading at a discount of -23.61% off the target high and 21.18% off the low.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shake Shack Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares have gone down -3.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -533.33% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -140.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $238.26 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.1 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180.88 million and $197.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.70% and then jump by 24.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 80.50% in 2022.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

Shake Shack Inc. insiders own 5.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.96%, with the float percentage being 98.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.61 million shares (or 16.85% of all shares), a total value of $448.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.07 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $276.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $71.21 million.