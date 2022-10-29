Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)

During the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.57% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $66.56, that puts it down -205.32 from that peak though still a striking 21.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FATE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.83.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) registered a 5.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $21.80 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.01%, and it has moved by -2.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.06%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 21.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.15, which implies an increase of 68.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, FATE is trading at a discount of -427.52% off the target high and -28.44% off the low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares have gone down -23.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.79% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.10% this quarter and then drop -91.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.88 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.67 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return -6.40% in 2022.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.52%, with the float percentage being 110.13%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.96 million shares (or 13.41% of all shares), a total value of $502.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.47 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $284.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $168.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $103.71 million.