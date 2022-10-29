Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)’s 11.94% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s traded shares were 6.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the RF share is $25.57, that puts it down -17.03 from that peak though still a striking 17.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.01. The company’s market capitalization is $20.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.24 million shares over the past three months.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $21.85 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.94%, and it has moved by 9.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.96%. The short interest in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is 18.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regions Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares have gone up 5.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.75% against -2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.80% this quarter and then jump 39.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.84 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 141.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.88% per annum.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Regions Financial Corporation is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Regions Financial Corporation insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.71%, with the float percentage being 78.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,173 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 111.84 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 27.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $601.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.28 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $473.65 million.