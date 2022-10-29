Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) Jumps 6.09% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s traded shares were 3.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.54% or $6.17. The 52-week high for the PFG share is $82.65, that puts it up 6.09 from that peak though still a striking 30.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.05. The company’s market capitalization is $21.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) trade information

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) registered a 7.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.54% in intraday trading to $88.01 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.63%, and it has moved by 23.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.53%. The short interest in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is 10.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.87 day(s) to cover.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Principal Financial Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) shares have gone up 29.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -6.79% against -11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.10% this quarter and then drop -10.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.34 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.19 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% and then drop by -6.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.53% per annum.

PFG Dividends

Principal Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Principal Financial Group Inc. is 2.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s Major holders

Principal Financial Group Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.14%, with the float percentage being 77.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 954 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.03 million shares (or 10.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $552.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.93 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $435.41 million.