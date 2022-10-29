Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Stock Jumped 13.48% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the OLO share is $32.76, that puts it down -263.6 from that peak though still a striking 20.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Olo Inc. (OLO) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $9.01 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.79%, and it has moved by 13.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.32%. The short interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 13.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.88 day(s) to cover.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olo Inc. (OLO) shares have gone down -15.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.82 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.12 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -66.70% in 2022.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders own 3.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.23%, with the float percentage being 94.57%. Raine Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 64.85 million shares (or 71.15% of all shares), a total value of $859.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.6 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $127.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 4.25% of the stock, which is worth about $51.29 million.