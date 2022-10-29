Now Is The Time To Buy Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA)

During the last session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.10% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the HA share is $24.27, that puts it down -69.72 from that peak though still a striking 10.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.76. The company’s market capitalization is $674.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 779.16K shares over the past three months.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) registered a 3.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.10% in intraday trading to $14.30 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by 7.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.82%. The short interest in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 4.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares have gone down -15.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.97% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 65.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $744.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $703.71 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90%. While earnings are projected to return 74.30% in 2022.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.11%, with the float percentage being 84.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 15.79% of all shares), a total value of $159.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 4.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 7.13% of the stock, which is worth about $52.35 million.