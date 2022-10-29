Now Is A Good Time To Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)

During the last session, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s traded shares were 3.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $198.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.33% or $2.61. The 52-week high for the UNP share is $278.94, that puts it down -40.42 from that peak though still a striking 7.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $183.70. The company’s market capitalization is $121.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. UNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.07.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) trade information

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) registered a 1.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $198.65 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.26%, and it has moved by -0.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.01%. The short interest in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $217.33, which implies an increase of 8.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $177.00 and $250.00 respectively. As a result, UNP is trading at a discount of -25.85% off the target high and 10.9% off the low.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Union Pacific Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares have gone down -15.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.78% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.50% this quarter and then jump 16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.36 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.37 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.50%. While earnings are projected to return 26.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.95% per annum.

UNP Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 18 and January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Union Pacific Corporation is 5.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s Major holders

Union Pacific Corporation insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.33%, with the float percentage being 81.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,025 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 53.79 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $14.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.94 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 billion.