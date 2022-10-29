Now Is A Good Time To Buy The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST)

During the last session, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the HNST share is $10.41, that puts it down -212.61 from that peak though still a striking 23.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $306.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.74%, and it has moved by -2.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.54%. The short interest in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is 4.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) shares have gone down -15.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.71% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.20% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.27 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.52 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -165.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.40% per annum.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock insiders own 7.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.69%, with the float percentage being 66.85%. Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.4 million shares (or 11.29% of all shares), a total value of $54.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $6.64 million.