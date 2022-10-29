Now Is A Good Time To Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

During the last session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 27.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.69% or $1.69. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $61.71, that puts it down -30.11 from that peak though still a striking 12.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.44. The company’s market capitalization is $254.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.41 million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a 3.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.69% in intraday trading to $47.43 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by 7.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.84%. The short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 67.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pfizer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares have gone down -3.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.57% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.30% this quarter and then jump 38.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.35 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.36 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.09 billion and $23.84 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.40%. While earnings are projected to return 233.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.80% per annum.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.08%, with the float percentage being 69.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,918 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 479.07 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $24.8 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 408.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 162.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.4 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 122.83 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $6.36 billion.