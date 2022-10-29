NLOK’s 3.49% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s traded shares were 4.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.34% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the NLOK share is $30.92, that puts it down -37.06 from that peak though still a striking 10.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.12. The company’s market capitalization is $14.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NLOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) registered a 3.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $22.56 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.49%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.16%. The short interest in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is 23.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NortonLifeLock Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares have gone down -9.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.86% against -0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.40% this quarter and then jump 2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $710 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $720.65 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $685.38 million and $695 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return 21.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NortonLifeLock Inc. is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

NortonLifeLock Inc. insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.48%, with the float percentage being 95.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 930 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 65.31 million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $1.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.18 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $424.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.73 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $337.62 million.