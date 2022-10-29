Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)’s Stock Is Down -46.62% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s traded shares were 4.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.67% or -$1.37. The 52-week high for the NMRK share is $19.10, that puts it down -139.65 from that peak though still a striking 2.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. NMRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) trade information

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) registered a -14.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.67% in intraday trading to $7.97 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.00%, and it has moved by 0.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.62%. The short interest in Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) is 4.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newmark Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) shares have gone down -34.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.15% against -9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then drop -10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $675.26 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $767.82 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $629.87 million and $685.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.20% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.90%. While earnings are projected to return 872.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

NMRK Dividends

Newmark Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newmark Group Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s Major holders

Newmark Group Inc. insiders own 6.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.54%, with the float percentage being 75.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.21 million shares (or 16.05% of all shares), a total value of $417.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $176.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 9.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.95 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $78.79 million.