Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL)’s Stock Is Down -30.87% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s traded shares were 8.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the NWL share is $26.45, that puts it down -75.75 from that peak though still a striking 8.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.73. The company’s market capitalization is $6.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.96% in intraday trading to $15.05 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 7.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.87%. The short interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is 20.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.05, which implies an increase of 24.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, NWL is trading at a discount of -132.56% off the target high and 0.33% off the low.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newell Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares have gone down -34.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.99% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.10% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.54 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.58 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 billion and $2.78 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.50% and then drop by -7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 75.60%. While earnings are projected to return 173.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.40% per annum.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newell Brands Inc. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Newell Brands Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.45%, with the float percentage being 95.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 831 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.05 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $930.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.72 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $184.98 million.