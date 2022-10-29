NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Have Dropped -14.32% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s traded shares were 3.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.39% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the NWG share is $7.00, that puts it down -33.59 from that peak though still a striking 10.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.70. The company’s market capitalization is $24.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NWG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

NatWest Group plc (NWG) registered a -8.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.39% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.24%, and it has moved by 7.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.71%. The short interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) is 5.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.93, which implies an increase of 33.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.49 and $10.66 respectively. As a result, NWG is trading at a discount of -103.44% off the target high and -23.85% off the low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NatWest Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares have gone down -3.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.06% against 2.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.00%. While earnings are projected to return 417.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.29% per annum.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NatWest Group plc is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

NatWest Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 0.75%. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.81 million shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $38.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.07 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $3.72 million.