Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s traded shares were 3.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MYOV share is $26.84, that puts it down -0.45 from that peak though still a striking 71.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MYOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $26.72 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.88%, and it has moved by 52.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.22%. The short interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 1.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, MYOV is trading at a discount of -1.05% off the target high and -1.05% off the low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Myovant Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares have gone up 187.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.02% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -95.70% this quarter and then jump 36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.25 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.06 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.50%. While earnings are projected to return 21.80% in 2022.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Myovant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 52.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.47%, with the float percentage being 70.87%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 6.15% of all shares), a total value of $78.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $77.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $18.32 million.