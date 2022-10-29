MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Rose 22.0% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 17.04%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s traded shares were 3.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $1.99. The 52-week high for the MET share is $73.18, that puts it down -0.05 from that peak though still a striking 22.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.05. The company’s market capitalization is $56.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.32 million shares over the past three months.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

MetLife Inc. (MET) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $73.14 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.46%, and it has moved by 19.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.06%. The short interest in MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is 11.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.63, which implies an increase of 5.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, MET is trading at a discount of -13.48% off the target high and -1.18% off the low.

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MetLife Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MetLife Inc. (MET) shares have gone up 11.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.20% against -1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.80% this quarter and then drop -42.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.11 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.24 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.89 billion and $16.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 28.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.43% per annum.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MetLife Inc. is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

MetLife Inc. insiders own 15.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.98%, with the float percentage being 90.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,621 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 70.19 million shares (or 8.63% of all shares), a total value of $4.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.43 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MetLife Inc. (MET) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 38.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.43 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.86 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.25 billion.