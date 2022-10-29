Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Shares Have Been Down About -52.76% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.13% or $3.48. The 52-week high for the KYMR share is $69.12, that puts it down -130.48 from that peak though still a striking 56.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 663.62K shares over the past three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) registered a 13.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.13% in intraday trading to $29.99 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.96%, and it has moved by 35.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.33%. The short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 6.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.93 day(s) to cover.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares have gone down -4.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.23% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.90% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.84 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.02 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.52 million and $20.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.30% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -70.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.90% per annum.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.89%, with the float percentage being 104.62%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.88 million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $290.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $164.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $51.29 million.