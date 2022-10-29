Is Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) On Track To Post A -62.14% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.22% or $2.0. The 52-week high for the TREX share is $140.98, that puts it down -185.73 from that peak though still a striking 13.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) registered a 4.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.22% in intraday trading to $49.34 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.09%, and it has moved by 11.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.11%. The short interest in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is 10.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.59, which implies an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, TREX is trading at a discount of -62.14% off the target high and 12.85% off the low.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trex Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trex Company Inc. (TREX) shares have gone down -15.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.76% against -4.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $380.81 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $355.79 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.70% per annum.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Trex Company Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.84%, with the float percentage being 100.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 653 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $735.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $676.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 5.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $345.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $216.86 million.