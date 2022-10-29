Is ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Hit More of the Losses Given A -5.15% Dip From High?

During the last session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares were 4.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the IBN share is $23.49, that puts it down -5.15 from that peak though still a striking 26.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.36. The company’s market capitalization is $75.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.82 million shares over the past three months.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. IBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 47 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 45 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $22.34 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.50%, and it has moved by 7.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.93%. The short interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 21.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.49, which implies an increase of 15.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.36 and $30.24 respectively. As a result, IBN is trading at a discount of -35.36% off the target high and -4.57% off the low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ICICI Bank Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares have gone up 17.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.22% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.80% this quarter and then jump 38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 32.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.90% per annum.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ICICI Bank Limited is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

ICICI Bank Limited insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.02%, with the float percentage being 19.05%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 589 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 85.47 million shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.73 million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $638.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 18.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.57 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $239.38 million.