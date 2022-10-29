Is Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.83% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $19.70, that puts it down -303.69 from that peak though still a striking 54.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a 3.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $4.88 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.08%, and it has moved by 28.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.21%. The short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is 4.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Sports Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares have gone up 27.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.06% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.10% this quarter and then jump 75.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.26 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.18 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 87.80% in 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders own 45.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.58%, with the float percentage being 71.06%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.31 million shares (or 8.90% of all shares), a total value of $84.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.07 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $19.35 million.