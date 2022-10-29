Is Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -76.3% Dip From High?

During the last session, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares were 6.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BCS share is $12.20, that puts it down -76.3 from that peak though still a striking 14.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.89. The company’s market capitalization is $26.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.63 million shares over the past three months.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Barclays PLC (BCS) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $6.92 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.90%, and it has moved by 6.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.21%. The short interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is 9.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.31, which implies an increase of 32.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.43 and $14.03 respectively. As a result, BCS is trading at a discount of -102.75% off the target high and -7.37% off the low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barclays PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barclays PLC (BCS) shares have gone down -7.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.27% against 2.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.90%. While earnings are projected to return 323.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barclays PLC is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays PLC insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.23%, with the float percentage being 3.23%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.74 million shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $124.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.67 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $92.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barclays PLC (BCS) shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 7.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $23.81 million.