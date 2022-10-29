Is Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Still A Buy After A 2.79% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.25% or $2.93. The 52-week high for the AXNX share is $79.92, that puts it down -11.15 from that peak though still a striking 46.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.41. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 677.45K shares over the past three months.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) registered a 4.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $71.90 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by 1.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.74%. The short interest in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is 4.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.69 day(s) to cover.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axonics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axonics Inc. (AXNX) shares have gone up 38.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.61% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.50% this quarter and then drop -44.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.6 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.5 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.87 million and $48.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.90% and then jump by 27.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -25.20% in 2022.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Axonics Inc. insiders own 4.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.22%, with the float percentage being 116.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.47 million shares (or 7.36% of all shares), a total value of $216.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $212.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axonics Inc. (AXNX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $51.9 million.