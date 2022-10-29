Is 10x Genomics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TXG) 6.62% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the TXG share is $187.85, that puts it down -586.08 from that peak though still a striking 13.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $27.38 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.62%, and it has moved by -8.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.35%. The short interest in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 5.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 10x Genomics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares have gone down -42.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -222.64% against -4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -290.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.19 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.65 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 90.20% in 2022.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics Inc. insiders own 2.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.70%, with the float percentage being 102.21%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 490 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.3 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $707.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $696.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $120.17 million.