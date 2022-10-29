Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)

During the last session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.55% or -$1.02. The 52-week high for the RCUS share is $49.10, that puts it down -76.94 from that peak though still a striking 39.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 646.50K shares over the past three months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RCUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.94.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) registered a -3.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.55% in intraday trading to $27.75 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.84%, and it has moved by 8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.68%. The short interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is 7.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.36, which implies an increase of 42.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, RCUS is trading at a discount of -152.25% off the target high and -4.5% off the low.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcus Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) shares have gone up 14.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -654.93% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.80% this quarter and then jump 9.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -78.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.12 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.37 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 131.90% in 2022.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Arcus Biosciences Inc. insiders own 32.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.78%, with the float percentage being 102.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.14 million shares (or 5.77% of all shares), a total value of $130.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.96 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $125.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 million, or about 4.45% of the stock, which is worth about $60.51 million.