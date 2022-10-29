Investing In Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s traded shares were 8.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.81% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SMTS share is $2.15, that puts it down -923.81 from that peak though still a striking 23.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $34.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 322.43K shares over the past three months.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SMTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) registered a 27.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.81% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by -55.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.87%. The short interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.23, which implies an increase of 82.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.91 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SMTS is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -333.33% off the low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sierra Metals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares have gone down -78.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.85% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 333.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $79.45 million and $60.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% and then jump by 34.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.38%. While earnings are projected to return -50.00% in 2022.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Sierra Metals Inc. insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.33%, with the float percentage being 48.80%. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 43.74 million shares (or 26.68% of all shares), a total value of $51.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.89 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares are Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund owns about 6.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.