Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s traded shares were 4.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the IVZ share is $26.82, that puts it down -74.04 from that peak though still a striking 14.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.20. The company’s market capitalization is $6.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.93 million shares over the past three months.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $15.41 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.49%, and it has moved by 9.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.54%. The short interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is 8.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invesco Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares have gone down -16.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.34% against -11.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.18 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% and then drop by -8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 164.10% in 2022.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Invesco Ltd. is 0.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Invesco Ltd. insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.70%, with the float percentage being 89.98%. Trian Fund Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 805 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.03 million shares (or 11.87% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $307.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.55 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $266.35 million.