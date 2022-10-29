Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s traded shares were 1.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.12% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the INSM share is $34.44, that puts it down -96.69 from that peak though still a striking 6.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. INSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.89.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) registered a 3.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $17.51 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.15%, and it has moved by -19.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.82%. The short interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is 9.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.80, which implies an increase of 61.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, INSM is trading at a discount of -202.68% off the target high and -111.31% off the low.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Insmed Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares have gone down -20.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.89% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.80% this quarter and then jump 7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.41 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.40%. While earnings are projected to return -28.70% in 2022.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Insmed Incorporated insiders own 2.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.49%, with the float percentage being 117.38%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.86 million shares (or 13.27% of all shares), a total value of $372.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $260.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.44 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $67.76 million.