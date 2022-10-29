How Will Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Look After It Drops -23.88% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s traded shares were 6.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $161.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $4.6. The 52-week high for the TXN share is $199.90, that puts it down -23.88 from that peak though still a striking 10.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $144.46. The company’s market capitalization is $141.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.79 million shares over the past three months.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $161.36 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 1.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.11%. The short interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is 16.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Texas Instruments Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares have gone down -5.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.23% against -19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.20% this quarter and then drop -4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.15 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 26 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.97 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Texas Instruments Incorporated is 4.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Texas Instruments Incorporated insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.61%, with the float percentage being 87.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,666 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 85.64 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $15.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.89 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.21 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $3.71 billion.