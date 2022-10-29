How Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 17.60% YTD?

During the last session, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the OII share is $18.20, that puts it down -36.84 from that peak though still a striking 45.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $13.30 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.03%, and it has moved by 64.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.47%. The short interest in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.07, which implies an increase of 5.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, OII is trading at a discount of -27.82% off the target high and 24.81% off the low.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oceaneering International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) shares have gone up 17.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.41% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2,000.00% this quarter and then jump 240.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $544.65 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $537.6 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $485.42 million and $466.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 15.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 90.20% in 2022.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Oceaneering International Inc. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.04%, with the float percentage being 94.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 18.67% of all shares), a total value of $283.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $172.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.83 million, or about 4.82% of the stock, which is worth about $51.59 million.