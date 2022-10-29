How Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -6.93% YTD?

During the last session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.56% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the FOLD share is $12.96, that puts it down -20.56 from that peak though still a striking 45.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) registered a 3.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.56% in intraday trading to $10.75 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.24%, and it has moved by 4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.70%. The short interest in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is 21.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.55, which implies an increase of 26.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FOLD is trading at a discount of -86.05% off the target high and 6.98% off the low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) shares have gone up 51.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.17% against 2.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.89 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.7 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73.39 million and $79.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 14.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 13.70% in 2022.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.76%, with the float percentage being 112.47%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.56 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $260.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $252.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.18 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $77.44 million.