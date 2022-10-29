Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the HLX share is $6.54, that puts it down -0.62 from that peak though still a striking 62.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $973.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.13%, and it has moved by 65.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.39%. The short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is 8.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares have gone up 58.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.88% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.50% this quarter and then jump 64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.82 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $206.76 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -612.70% in 2022.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. insiders own 6.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.03%, with the float percentage being 95.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.42 million shares (or 16.10% of all shares), a total value of $116.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.88 million, or about 5.19% of the stock, which is worth about $24.42 million.