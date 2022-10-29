For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s traded shares were 5.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.69% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the RITM share is $11.81, that puts it down -39.27 from that peak though still a striking 19.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 million shares over the past three months.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RITM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) registered a 4.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.69% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.13%, and it has moved by 16.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.40, which implies an increase of 25.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RITM is trading at a discount of -53.3% off the target high and -6.13% off the low.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rithm Capital Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares have gone down -18.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.57% against -8.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50%. While earnings are projected to return 142.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.14% per annum.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rithm Capital Corp. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders