ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares were 18.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the EPIX share is $14.88, that puts it down -237.41 from that peak though still a striking 68.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $203.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 139.67%, and it has moved by 146.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.00%. The short interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.50, which implies an increase of 80.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, EPIX is trading at a discount of -444.22% off the target high and -353.51% off the low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ESSA Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares have gone down -22.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.08% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.20%. While earnings are projected to return 8.40% in 2022.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders own 6.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.14%, with the float percentage being 107.12%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 15.70% of all shares), a total value of $31.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 13.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $4.54 million.