Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW) Rose 2.92% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 1.54%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)’s traded shares were 3.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EOCW share is $9.91, that puts it up 0.1 from that peak though still a striking 2.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.63. The company’s market capitalization is $755.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93660.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 205.57K shares over the past three months.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) trade information

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (EOCW) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $9.92 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.95%. The short interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) is 4850.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

EOCW Dividends

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)’s Major holders

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. insiders own 4.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.86%, with the float percentage being 72.79%. Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $48.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.8 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (EOCW) shares are Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69725.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.