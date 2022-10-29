Does Starbucks Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SBUX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 8.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $1.82. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $117.80, that puts it down -35.25 from that peak though still a striking 21.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.39. The company’s market capitalization is $97.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.50 million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SBUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.13% in intraday trading to $87.10 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 0.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.06%. The short interest in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 16.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $96.89, which implies an increase of 10.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, SBUX is trading at a discount of -26.29% off the target high and 0.11% off the low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starbucks Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares have gone up 16.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.42% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.70% this quarter and then drop -22.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.1 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.36 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.30%. While earnings are projected to return 351.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.83% per annum.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corporation is 2.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.69%, with the float percentage being 70.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,824 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 101.41 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $9.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.17 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.29 billion.