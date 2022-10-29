Does Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) Still Look Attractive After A 7.06% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.28% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $20.75, that puts it down -92.66 from that peak though still a striking 40.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ALLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) registered a 5.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.28% in intraday trading to $10.77 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.06%, and it has moved by 4.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.20%. The short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 22.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.38, which implies an increase of 60.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, ALLO is trading at a discount of -410.68% off the target high and -39.28% off the low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares have gone up 28.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.63% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.10% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44k and $10k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 9.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.11%, with the float percentage being 92.93%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 13.03% of all shares), a total value of $481.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.72 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 13.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $170.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $26.03 million.