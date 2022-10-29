Does Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Still Look Attractive After A -3.32% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s traded shares were 4.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ACI share is $28.53, that puts it down -39.99 from that peak though still a striking 10.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.28. The company’s market capitalization is $14.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.39 million shares over the past three months.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ACI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $20.38 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.32%, and it has moved by 7.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.68%. The short interest in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is 7.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.40, which implies an increase of 30.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, ACI is trading at a discount of -91.36% off the target high and -3.04% off the low.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albertsons Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) shares have gone down -13.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.95% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.60% this quarter and then drop -19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.67 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.34 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 17 and October 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Albertsons Companies Inc. insiders own 14.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.63%, with the float percentage being 86.56%. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 151.82 million shares (or 28.54% of all shares), a total value of $5.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.13 million shares, is of Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP’s that is approximately 10.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.93 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 3.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $69.42 million.