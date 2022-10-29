Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) After A 11.48% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares were 6.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the SYF share is $51.08, that puts it down -41.38 from that peak though still a striking 24.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.22. The company’s market capitalization is $16.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.06 million shares over the past three months.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Synchrony Financial (SYF) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $36.13 this Friday, 10/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.48%, and it has moved by 25.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.91%. The short interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is 11.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synchrony Financial has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares have gone down -1.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.03% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.50% this quarter and then drop -25.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.85 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.99 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.66 billion and $3.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 222.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.80% per annum.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synchrony Financial is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Synchrony Financial insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.13%, with the float percentage being 104.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,024 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 63.08 million shares (or 13.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.29 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 22.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $611.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.02 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $522.72 million.